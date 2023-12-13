‘5 BSF Jawans, Civilian injured in Pak firing on LoC since Oct 17’

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that five BSF jawans and a civilian were injured during unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in the last two months along Line of Control in Jammu.

In a written reply, Minister of state for Home Affaist Nisith Pramanik said that the BSF lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over a recent skirmish in Arnia sector of Jammu. He said that BSF also raised the recent ceasefire violation during flag meetings with Pakistan rangers.

“5 BSF jawans and one civilian were injured during the unprovoked firing by Pakistan rangers since October 17, 2023,” he said.