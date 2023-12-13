92 pc construction of AIIMS Jammu, 44 pc of AIIMS Awantipora completed: Centre 5 Medicities offing in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Centre on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha said that 92 percent of civil construction of AIIMS Jammu and 42 percent of AIIMS Awantipora has been completed.

In a written reply to a question Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that J&K Government has also accorded approval for the establishment of five medicities in the UT. He said that 92% of civil construction work of AIIMS Jammu has been completed, while 1450 faculty and non-faculty posts have been sanctioned out of which 549 have been filled up. He said that 01 MRI machines have been delivered at AIIMS Jammu, while 44% of civil construction work of AIIMS Awantipora has been completed.

The minister added that seven new medical colleges at Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara and Udhampur have been approved till date. “As per the scheme guidelines, planning, execution and commissioning of the projects and operation and recruitment of staff for the approved Government Medical Colleges is the responsibility of J&K. Establishment of Trauma care facilities has been approved for four hospitals including MMAM District Hospital Anantnag, Trauma Hospital Ramban, Doda, District Hospital Udhampur and District Hospital Kupwara,” he added.

He also said that approval has been accorded by J&K for the establishment five Medicities of which 2 each will be set up in Jammu and Pulwama and one in Srinagar.