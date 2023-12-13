2925 Kanals of land of Kashmiri migrants retrieved in Kashmir: Centre in LS Says over 5,000 migrants provided Govt jobs so far

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Centre on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said that over 2900 Kanals of and belonging to Kashmiri Pandits have been retrieved from encroachment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nitiyanand Rai said that the government has taken several measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri Migrants back into the Valley. He said that as per the data provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 46,631 Kashmiri Migrant families comprising 1,57,967 individuals are registered with the Relief Organization (Migrant), J&K who had to migrate from the valley due to security reasons.

“In addition, there are several Kashmiri Migrant families who have migrated to other parts of the country. 5,675 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided government employment. In order to provide accommodation to the Kashmiri Migrants who are provided government employment in the Kashmir valley, 6000 transit accommodation units are constructed, out of which 880 flats have been completed,” he said.

He said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August, 2021 wherein Kashmiri Migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, Mutation and distress sale and till date, 2924 Kanals and 19.55 Marlas land has been retrieved. He also said that so far, 160856 domicile certificates, 2035 Resident of Backward Area (RBA) certificates, 902 EWS certificates and 31672 migrant certificates have been issued.