360 degree security net in process to wipe out militancy: Home Minister

Says Rajouri attack case handed over to NIA;

Culprits will soon be brought to justice; Jammu

security grid to be strengthened on all fronts within

3 months; Will meet families of Rajouri victims soon,

decision on VDCs already taken; J&K Admin taking

measures to protect minorities

Jammu Tawi, Jan 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Friday said that in a high level security review meeting

chaired by him in Jammu all the security agencies

agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy

from Jammu region and that the Rajouri killing case has

been handed over to NIA for a thorough probe.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu after chairing

a crucial security review meeting, Shah, who was

flanked by J&K LG Manoj Sinha, said that all the

security agencies, who have their role in Jammu’s

security situation, were present in the meeting. “All of us

agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy

from the region,” he said.

He said that another decision taken was that the

“security grid of Jammu” will be strengthened on all

fronts in a time-bound manner. “In three-months from

now, the security grid will be further strengthened across

Jammu,” he said.

He said that he was supposed to visit Dhangri, Rajouri

and meet the families of those who’s loved ones were

killed in January 1 and 2 attack but bad weather

prevented him

The Home Minister said yesterday, the Centre handed

over the Rajouri killing case to National Investigation

Agency (NIA). “Jammu police will work jointly with the

NIA and bring the culprits of Rajouri killings to justice.

The NIA will also probe all the militancy related incidents

that took place in the region in the past one and-a-half

years,” he said. The Home Minister said that security

agencies in Jammu are alert and committed to wipe-out

terror, its ecosystem, OGW network and zero-in on

those who are providing logistic support to terrorism.

To a query whether he will stay in Jammu to meet the

families of Rajouri attack victims, the Home Minister

said: “There is a bad weather advisory for next three

days. I will come again and surely meet the families of

Rajouri attack victims. Today, I spoke to each family

member of the slain over phone and assured them all

support. I am glad that despite losing dear ones, they

are ready to fight terror with full vigour.”

Asked about strengthening the Village Defence

Committees in Rajouri in the wake of recent attack, he

said: “The decision to strengthen VDGs was taken in

August last year. This needs not to be linked with the

Rajouri incident.”

He said: “Security forces are giving a befitting reply to

every plan of terror. J&K LG has taken a series of steps

to protect the minority members as he has the powers to

do so. If we go by the figures, minority killings are far

less compared to previous years.”

Replying to a query about the security situation in J&K,

the Home Minister said the issue needs to be seen right

from the day when “terrorism was born.” “I can tell you

surely that situation is much better than what it was

earlier. Civilian killings were reduced post abrogation of

article 370.”