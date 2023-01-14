360 degree security net in process to wipe out militancy: Home Minister

Says Rajouri attack case handed over to NIA;
Culprits will soon be brought to justice; Jammu
security grid to be strengthened on all fronts within
3 months; Will meet families of Rajouri victims soon,
decision on VDCs already taken; J&K Admin taking
measures to protect minorities
Jammu Tawi, Jan 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Friday said that in a high level security review meeting
chaired by him in Jammu all the security agencies
agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy
from Jammu region and that the Rajouri killing case has
been handed over to NIA for a thorough probe.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu after chairing
a crucial security review meeting, Shah, who was
flanked by J&K LG Manoj Sinha, said that all the
security agencies, who have their role in Jammu’s
security situation, were present in the meeting. “All of us
agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy
from the region,” he said.
He said that another decision taken was that the
“security grid of Jammu” will be strengthened on all
fronts in a time-bound manner. “In three-months from
now, the security grid will be further strengthened across
Jammu,” he said.
He said that he was supposed to visit Dhangri, Rajouri
and meet the families of those who’s loved ones were
killed in January 1 and 2 attack but bad weather
prevented him
The Home Minister said yesterday, the Centre handed
over the Rajouri killing case to National Investigation
Agency (NIA). “Jammu police will work jointly with the
NIA and bring the culprits of Rajouri killings to justice.
The NIA will also probe all the militancy related incidents
that took place in the region in the past one and-a-half
years,” he said. The Home Minister said that security
agencies in Jammu are alert and committed to wipe-out
terror, its ecosystem, OGW network and zero-in on
those who are providing logistic support to terrorism.
To a query whether he will stay in Jammu to meet the
families of Rajouri attack victims, the Home Minister
said: “There is a bad weather advisory for next three
days. I will come again and surely meet the families of
Rajouri attack victims. Today, I spoke to each family
member of the slain over phone and assured them all
support. I am glad that despite losing dear ones, they
are ready to fight terror with full vigour.”
Asked about strengthening the Village Defence
Committees in Rajouri in the wake of recent attack, he
said: “The decision to strengthen VDGs was taken in
August last year. This needs not to be linked with the
Rajouri incident.”
He said: “Security forces are giving a befitting reply to
every plan of terror. J&K LG has taken a series of steps
to protect the minority members as he has the powers to
do so. If we go by the figures, minority killings are far
less compared to previous years.”
Replying to a query about the security situation in J&K,
the Home Minister said the issue needs to be seen right
from the day when “terrorism was born.” “I can tell you
surely that situation is much better than what it was
earlier. Civilian killings were reduced post abrogation of
article 370.”