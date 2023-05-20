3-day sports festival concludes at KU’s South Campus

NL Corresspondent

Anantnag, May 20: A three-day sports festival concluded at South Campus, University of Kashmir. The programme witnessed an overwhelming participation of teachers, non-teaching staff and students from the campus.

The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports.

Earlier, the Sports Festival was inaugurated by Director South Campus, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday on Wednesday. On day first, a physical fitness test was conducted while the participants also went through the Cooper's run/walk test.

On the second day, a ‘Run for Well-Being' was held for the girl students of the Campus.

On the third day, a 100 metre dash was conducted, wherein teaching, non- teaching, and students took part in large numbers.

The 100m sprint was conducted in three groups.

In group first, Tausif Ahmad Bhat secured first position, Mujeeb Ul Hassan from Institute of Nursing won the second position, while Muneeb from Institute of Nursing clinched third position.

In group second, Umer won the first position, while Rouf Ahmad Bhat and Showkat Ahmad secured 2nd and third positions respectively.

In group third, Rouf Ahmad Shah clinched first position, while Arshad Ahmad Shah and Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Tausif Ahmed Bhat, Assistant Director, Sports, was adjudged as the overall fast sprinter among three categories.

A medal distribution ceremony was held wherein Prof Khanday distributed medals among the winners and delivered the concluding remarks as well. He stressed upon the students and employees to ensure their participation in the sports activities for maintaining their physical fitness.

Tausif Ahmed Bhat, Assistant Director, Sports, conducted proceedings of the concluding ceremony.