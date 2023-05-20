Ramnagar Zone wins Girls U-14, U-17 Badminton titles

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, May 20: Zone Ramnagar dominated in the Badminton event of ongoing inter-zone district level girls competitions of Udhampur, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, here today.

Both under-14 and under-17 girls' titles went to Zone Ramnagar. In under-14 team final, Ramnagar defeated Zone Udhampur 2-0 while in under-17 category, Ramnagar trounced Zone Tikri 2-0. In an individual girls' final, Palak of Vijay HSS Udhampur defeated Kiran Kumari of Government HSS Laddan 2-1.

About 74 girls drawn from 34 educational institutions of nine zones of district Udhampur took part in this event. The competition held under the guidance of Zonal Physical Education Officer Udhampur, Pushpinder Kour and ZPEO Ramnagar, Sham Lal in support with Som Dev Khajuria.

The competition officiated by the technical team comprising Deep Kumar, Somdev Khajuria, Anita Goswami, Jaswinder Singh, Ramesh Chander, Ghaneem Akhter and Vikas Sharma.