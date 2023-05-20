DYSS Ramban organises inter District Divisional level Chess competition

NL Corresspondent

Ramban, May 20: Department of Youth Service and Sports Ramban today organized the Inter District Division level Sports competition in the Sports discipline of Chess U-19 year boys and girls, at Youth Hostel Patnitop.

The districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban of Jammu division participated in the competition.

The tournament was inaugurated by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ramban Dharamveer Singh.

The event was organised on the direction of Director Youth Service and Sports Subash Chandar Chhibber.

DYSSO Ramban along with activities incharge Arun Kumar Sharma and technical officials of YSS department and others were present on the occasion.

The DYSSO advised the participant to play the game with true sportsmanship and in a disciplined manner.