Search
HealthWorld Oral Health Day 2024: Learn the Theme, Significance, and Top Oral...
Health

World Oral Health Day 2024: Learn the Theme, Significance, and Top Oral Care Tips

By: Northlines

Date:

Oral Day is a global event that aims to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals as well as the health systems and economies.

World Oral Health Day is observed on March 20 every year. It is a global event that aims to help reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals as well as the health systems and economies. This day is used as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of good oral health. Oral diseases are often neglected but are one of the major health concerns in several parts of the world. However, most dental issues can be prevented and treated with the right medical assistance. World Oral Health Day targets individuals, schools, educational institutions, youth and policymakers to promote good oral health for all.

World Oral Health Day 2024: Theme

The theme for Oral Health Day 2024 is ‘A happy mouth is a happy body.' This day was first celebrated in 2007.

Significance

According to the World Health Organisation, “Globally, oral diseases affect an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. Between 1990 and 2019, estimated case numbers of oral diseases increased by more than 1 billion, which translates to a 50% increase, higher than the population increase of about 45% in the same period.”

It is important to note that most risk factors for oral diseases are modifiable including excess sugar consumption, tobacco consumption, poor oral hygiene, alcohol use and more. Therefore, encouraging individuals to take care of their oral health can make a huge difference.

Best oral care tips to follow:

  • Brush your teeth twice a day to remove plaque buildup. Also, use a fluoride toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes each time, reaching all surfaces of your teeth.
  • Regular dental check-ups can help prevent serious dental issues. This simple practice can also help ensure regular clean-ups.
  • Flossing is as important as brushing. Flossing helps remove food particles from between teeth where the toothbrush bristles may not reach.
  • Use a mouthwash regularly for better oral health. A mouthwash can help remove germs, freshen breath and prevent cavities.
  • For a healthy mouth, it is important to clean the tongue too as plaque can build up on your tongue too.

Follow these simple steps and say hello to healthy teeth.

Previous article
Discover Incredible Health Benefits by Trying Fennel Seed Water
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Discover Incredible Health Benefits by Trying Fennel Seed Water

Northlines Northlines -
Below we share some health benefits of consuming fennel...

Want To Live Longer? Here’s How Walking 15,000 Steps Daily Can Increase Your Lifespan

Northlines Northlines -
Regular physical activity is one of the key factors...

The Adverse Health Effects of Chemical Holi Colors on Your Well-Being

Northlines Northlines -
Chemicals in Holi colours can lead to many harmful...

Up to what age can someone receive the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention?

Northlines Northlines -
While 9 to 14 is the right age to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Discover Incredible Health Benefits by Trying Fennel Seed Water

Why Palace Is Silent About Kate Middleton’s Conspiracy Theories: William’s Concerns

SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Announces Two Upcoming Films Featuring Fahadh Faasil...