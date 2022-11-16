World-class speaker line-up set to take the stage at TiE Global Summit 2022

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), the internationally prominent NPO devoted to the growth of entrepreneurs, has today announced the grand speaker

line up for the latest edition of its TiE Global Summit being held in Hyderabad. Commended as the Largest Entrepreneurship Summit, TiE Global Summit will be

inaugurated by K. Chandrashekar Rao, the first Chief Minister of the state of Telangana. With an expected active participation of 3,000+ entrepreneurs, 500+

charter members from across 6 continents, 150+ Global Speakers, and 200+ Investors, the organization has unveiled a stellar speaker line up anticipated at the

summit.

Several industry warhorses have tendered their expert presence for the global summit. Some of these veterans include Krishnan Ramanujam, President,

Enterprise Growth Business at Tata Consultancy Services & Chairperson, NASSCOM, Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer, Adobe Systems, Anil Kumar

Chalamalasetty, CEO & MD, Greenko Group, Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman of 5F World, Lighthouse Communities, & Honeywell Automation

India Ltd, and Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital among others. To bring a government perspective to the discussion on India’s road to

entrepreneurial brilliance, a high-profile selection of speakers from different governments will deliberate on pressing issues and solutions in the startup

ecosystem. Some of these speakers include Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament & Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for External Affairs and

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Secretary, Information Secretary, Government of Telangana. The organization also announced the grand keynote speaker to be K.T.

Ramarao, Minister of Industries, Commerce and IT, Telangana Government.

A selection of rapidly growing unicorns has redefined how traditional startups operate and thrive in the post COVID world. Recognizing the need to highlight

insights from entrepreneurs of this caliber, TiE Global Summit will also witness speakers in the likes of Mr. Amod Malviya, Co-Founder – Udaan.com, Mr. Ashish

Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Ladder, Mr. Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO, Bira 91, Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters and Mr.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom & ShopClues among others.

Commenting on the speaker announcement, Mr. Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022 said, “We are

delighted to host revolutionary conversations that are oriented towards the recovery of the global startup scenario. The strong speaker line-up at TGS 2022, that is

graced by Mr. KT Rama Rao and a platter of leading industry professionals is an exciting development for TiE. As a force of development, TiE plays a catalytic role

in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance”.

The TiE Global Summit’s expert-led panels and sessions will deep dive into the transformative future of the startup and entrepreneurial sector as a whole as well

as the applications of novel technologies in various industries. With the year’s headline theme being 3.2.1, i.e., Technology 3.0, Entrepreneurship 2.0 and

Sustainability 1.0, the panels will deliberate on technology being a transformative force for the startup ecosystem.