HDFC Bank celebrates International Fraud Awareness Week

Jammu Tawi: HDFC Bank today marked the International Fraud Awareness Week 2022 by introducing a number of initiatives to create awareness

about cyber fraud attacks and to promote safe banking habits amongst people.

The Bank is encouraging citizens to take a pledge to adopt safe banking habits while transacting digitally and avoid sharing their confidential

banking information (like password, PIN, OTP, etc.) with anyone. Citizens are also requested to refrain from clicking unverified links sent via text or

WhatsApp messages, visit only official websites for getting helpline/customer care numbers, and report unauthorised transactions to the Bank and

the National Cyber Crime Helpline by calling 1930. “We are commemorating the International Fraud Awareness Week 2022 with a number of

initiatives aimed at educating and increasing consumer awareness on safe banking practices. Safe banking practices should become a way of life

for every citizen.

Just like we need to breathe to survive, we must ensure that we strictly adhere to the safe banking Dos and Don’ts while transacting digitally.

HDFC Bank has taken a number of steps to combat cyber fraud attacks but it is an ongoing process as fraudsters continue to innovate and find out

new ways to steal money. Hence, we will continue to drive awareness programmes to inculcate safe banking habits among masses,” said Jimmy

Tata, Chief Credit Officer, HDFC Bank. “Banks have a responsibility to educate customers so that they can protect themselves from cyber fraud

attacks. Cyber criminals use ingenious ways like social engineering tactics to steal money from bank accounts.

Hence, being informed and staying vigilant while doing online transactions has become a necessity. I am happy to see that HDFC Bank has taken the

lead in creating consumer awareness and informing people about these easy-to-adopt habits which will help them prevent cyber fraud attacks,” said

Chandraker Bharti, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.