Won’t allow enemy to disturb peace in Valley: Army

‘Troops braving sub-zero temperature stood under open sky for 48 hours to eliminate infiltrators'

Kupwara, May 04: Following the killing of two militants in Machil sector in Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army on Thursday said that they are ready to foil any attempt made from across the border to push infiltrators into the Valley to disturb peace.

Addressing a media, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi said that operation in Machil sector on May 3 was conducted successfully leading to elimination of two infiltrators.

He said that intelligence agencies were regularly receiving inputs about possible infiltration. “It was learnt that infiltrators will be pushed from across the border. After inputs by the police, a high alert was sounded on May 01,” he said.

“Braving continuous snow, rain, overflow of water channels and challenging atmosphere, the operation was conducted successfully. Troops remained under open sky for more than 48 hours waiting for the infiltrators,” he said.

On May 03, an ambush spotted and killed two infiltrators and war like stores along with eatables with Pakistan markings were recovered from them.