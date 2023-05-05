Two LeT militants killed in encounter

Baramulla, May 04: Two newly local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in a joint security encounter at Wanigam Payeen village of Kreeei in Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that both the militants were affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and had joined the militant ranks in the month of March this year.

They are identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmed Seh – both from Shopian district, he said. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and 01 pistol was recovered from the gunfight site.

On Wednesday, two foreign militants were killed in Machil sector of Kupwara when they were trying to sneak into this side.