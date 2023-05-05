Fierce Encounter goes on with terrorists in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 05:

A fierce encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said.

They said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kesari area of Kandi Police Station following inputs about the presence of terrorists. The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering the gunfight. A heavy exchange of gunfire was on when this report was being filed.



“Two to three terrorists are suspected to be trapped in the encounter,” sources added.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed about the encounter in the Kandi belt.

In the recent past, there have been a number of encounters between terrorists and security forces in the Union territory, in which terrorists have been eliminated.

Two Lashkar-e-Toeba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Drach area of Kashmir's Baramulla district's area of Wanigam Payeen Kreeri.

An infiltration attempt was also foiled on Wednesday when two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.