J&K | Northern Army Commander Pays Tribute To Technician Killed In Chopper Crash

JAMMU, May 5: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid rich tributes to aviation technician who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after the “hard landing” crash of the Army helicopter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission crashed while making a ‘precautionary landing' on the banks of Marua River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, officials said on Thursday. As per the statement, there were two pilots and a technician on board. The condition of two injured pilots was reported to be stable. “#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & All Ranks #Northern Command offer tribute to supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, in the line of duty during Operational flying of ALH MK III near #Kishtwar #JammuKashmir & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the official Twitter account of Northern Command of the Indian Army posted.