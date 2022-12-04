Wolf Pack Club wins U-19 boys Netball title

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 04: The formidable side of Wolf Pack Club won the under-19 boys title trophy in the Jammu District Netball

Championship which was organised by Netball Association of Jammu under the aegis of Netball Association of J&K at

Gandhi Nagar grounds, here today.

In the final, Wolf Pack Club defeated Rebel Club 18-12. Third place went to Eagle Club. Similarly, the girls under-19 trophy

went to Rebel Club, who trounced Eagle Club 27-19 in the final.

The senior men’s final won by Panther Club after they trounced Eagle Club in the final. Third place bagged by Wolf Pack Club.

The boys’ under-16 title went to Lion Club, who beat Rebel Club in the final. Third place in this age group bagged by Wolf Pack

Club. The girls under-16 final won by Lion Club, who beat Panther Club.

In the finals and prize distribution function, Rakesh Sharma was special guest, who felicitated the winners and runners-up

teams.

Earlier, general secretary of the Association, Rajiv welcomed the distinguished guests.