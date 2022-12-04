Kathua Wrestling meet held

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 04: Organised by the District Kathua Wrestling Association, the district championship concluded today at Indoor Hall

of Government Degree College (GDC), here today.

Those young participants from the district were imparted tips about the latest techniques and rules of the United World

Wrestling (UWW) by three prominent wrestlers Roshan Sharma, Samsher Singh and Ranjeet Singh.

A total of 75 wrestlers in both men and women sections took part in this competition.

Among those prominent present were Sunil Kumar (DYSSO Kathua), Romesh Sharma, Gulzar Ahmed, Ranjit Singh Pathainia,

Shabbir Ahmed, Naresh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Mukesh Sharma, Pankaj Spolia, Pusph Thakur, Punjab Singh and Hazara

Singh.

THE RESULTS:

MEN: 57 kg: Talib Hussain, Gold; Barsh Ali, Silver; Murad Ali and Tikku, Bronz. 61 kg: Shamon, Gold; Mohd. Iqbal,

Silver; Hariveer Singh and Farooq Ahmed, Bronze. 65 kg: Saleem, Gold; Mohd Fareed, Silver; Surya Dev and Neef Ali,

Bronze. 70 kg: Saleem, Gold; Sharif Ali, Silver; Dilshan and Bagh Hussain, Bronze. 74 kg: Gourav, Gold; Neef Ali, Silver;

Haider and Jaffar Hussain, Bronze. 79 kg: Mukhtar Ali, Gold; Shah Mansoor, Silver; Mustaq Ali,Bronze. 86 kg: Hasham

Din, Gold; Maskeen Ali, Silver; Tarun Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh, Bronze. In 92 kg: Gafoor Jacoob Ali, Gold; Shabi

Hussain, Silver. 125 kg: Aryan Singh Choudhary, Gold and Mannat Sharma, Silver.

WOMEN: 50 kg: Jimmo Devi, Gold; Monika Kumari, Silver and Palvi Thakur, Bronze. 68 kg: Palvi Devi, Gold and Neharika

Sharma, Silver.