Why Murder Mubarak leaves mystery lovers puzzled and confused rather than intrigued

By: Northlines

Date:

As mystery lovers eagerly await the next twist and turn, Homi Adajania's Netflix film Murder Mubarak unfortunately misses the mark, leaving audiences more confused than intrigued. With an all-star cast including Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi, expectations were high for an entertaining whodunit. However, according to film critic Rohan Naahar, Murder Mubarak provides an unfortunate “crash course in how not to tell a mystery story.”

From the get-go, viewers find themselves disoriented rather than drawn deeper into the mystery. An overabundance of characters are hastily introduced through on-screen text, yet none leave a lasting impression. The non-linear story structure further muddles plots threads rather than cleverly misleading viewers. Scenes also lack smooth transitions, with characters entering and exiting locations in a jarring manner.

More attention to cinematic craft may have elevated the convoluted tale. Dynamic blocking and establishing shots could have given viewers spatial understanding. However, static characters conversing through expositional dialogue fails to bring the mystery to life. Even acclaimed director Kenneth Branagh injects visual flair into his Poirot adaptations through artistic cinematography and production design. In contrast, Murder Mubarak appears like a “forgotten episode” from a middling television soap.

While an offbeat mystery need not follow conventions, this film sacrifices crucial elements that hook audiences. Perhaps with a tighter script and more thriller-like sequences, viewers would remain guessing until the reveal rather than feeling lost in the meandering plot. For mystery fans hoping for an engaging new whodunit, Murder Mubarak delivers a disappointing lesson in how not to sustain interest to the very end.

Discover How to Train Your Brain for Happiness Through Science-Backed Habits
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

