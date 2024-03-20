Search
Kiren Rijiju Given Additional Charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries After Resignation of Former Minister

New Delhi, Mar 20: Food Processing Industries Gets New leadership as Minister Gets Additional Responsibilities.

As changes in government ministry roles continue, Kiren Rijiju has taken on increased duties overseeing the Food Processing Industries portfolio. According to an official notification, the President has accepted the resignation of former Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and assigned the additional role to Rijiju.  

Paras had held the position of Food Processing Industries Minister but stepped down this week, citing issues with his party's exclusion from an electoral deal ahead of upcoming elections in Bihar. After reportedly voicing accusations that the ruling BJP had committed “injustice” against his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Paras resigned from his ministerial post on Tuesday.

Stepping in to provide leadership during this transition period is Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. In addition to his existing responsibilities, Rijiju has now received charge of overseeing the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The notification from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed the changes to ministerial roles and the acceptance of Paras' resignation from the former position. 

As the new leader at the ministry, Rijiju will guide efforts around developing 's food processing sector. This comes at a crucial time as the industry looks to expand post-pandemic and address issues like reducing waste and boosting nutrition nationwide. With new direction now in place, progress on these important initiatives can continue seamlessly.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

