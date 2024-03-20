Imtiaz Ali takes a fresh approach with Amar Singh Chamkila musical biopic

Renowned director Imtiaz Ali is all set to surprise fans with his fresh take on storytelling with upcoming musical biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila”. Best known for his contemporary romantic dramas, Ali steps away from his signature style to dive deep into Punjab's rich musical legacy with Chamkila's untold story.

In an exclusive interview, Ali opened up about what attracted him to retelling the life of legendary folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. He shared that Chamkila's deep passion for music even in the face of danger resonated with him on a personal level. Five years in the making, Ali worked meticulously on authentic research to do justice to Chamkila's impactful yet tragically short journey.

Fans are eager to see Ali's evolved vision on display after a gap of films. The director agrees that working on a biographical musical in contrast to his previous romance movies has refreshed his perspective. He seems energized exploring Chamkila's relationship with music and bringing independence-era Punjab alive visually.

With Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and AR Rahman's soulful compositions, “Amar Singh Chamkila” is poised to be Ali's most ambitious project yet. His heartfelt ode to the beloved folk icon promises to strike a deep chord long after the last note fades. Imtiaz Ali's labor of love appears set to start his “2.0” phase on a high note this April on Netflix.