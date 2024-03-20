SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya Announces Two Upcoming Films Featuring Fahadh Faasil Under Arka Media Works Banner

Renowned producer SS Karthikeya, son of blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has revealed exciting plans to back two new features under his Arka Media Works banner. In a major coup, both films have been signed with acclaimed Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Titled ‘Oxygen' and ‘Don't Trouble The Trouble', the films mark the directorial debuts of Siddharth Nadella and Shashank Yeleti respectively. Fahadh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Indian cinema thanks to his acclaimed performances in films across languages. Securing him to headline two films is a huge achievement for the young producer.

In an Instagram post, Karthikeya thanked audiences for the overwhelming success of his first film as distributor ‘Premalu'. Starring Fahadh, the emotional drama was a blockbuster in Telugu. Leveraging this goodwill, he is venturing into production with the intent to bring unique cinematic experiences to the masses.

Oxygen will soon begin production, while Trouble is scheduled to roll from June. Known for backing epic spectacles as well as intimate stories, Arka Media Works is ensuring these films are mounted on a grand scale. With the likes of SS Rajamouli and Shobu Yarlagadda backing the films, excitement is palpable among movie buffs.

Fahadh has a busy year ahead with several big ticket films releases including the sequel to Allu Arjun's Pushpa. His association with Baahubali producers on these new ventures has piqued the curiosity of fans. Only time will tell if Karthikeya has struck gold by signing him on. But given everyone's pedigree, both films are set to thrill audiences nationwide.