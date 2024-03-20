Search
Jammu Kashmir11th Standard Question Paper Given To Class 12th Students; JKBOSE Postpones Exams
11th Standard Question Paper Given To Class 12th Students; JKBOSE Postpones Exams

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 20 : Hundreds of 12th standard students on Wednesday were left to lurch as JKBOSE distributed 11th standard question paper to the students during examination.
The news agency spoke to some of the examination in-charges and candidates appearing in the annual regular exams of class 12th who expressed concern about the lackadaisical approach of the Board authorities.
One of the students said that the exam pattern of the Physical was entirely different as was shown and notified by the Board.
“Ironically, only two marks were taken from the 12th standard syllabus. Rest of the question paper of 12th standard was set from 11th standard syllabus,” she said.
One of the examination in-charge said that students in the center were crying, while even a couple of students fainted.
Officials of JKBOSE said that they have postponed the exams and will issue a notification accordingly. “We got the information and we have decided to reschedule the exams. New dates will be issued soon,” the official said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

