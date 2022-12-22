Waliv Gindav- the mega sports event proves a boon for para Athletes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 22: in a major initiative, the Relief & Rehabilitation Department for the first time organized a Sports Carnival – Waliv Gindav with special focus on

the Para Atheletes. This platform opened a new vista for encouraging and empowerment of specially-abled Athletes.

The Department has constructed wheelchair racing tracks & ramps for specially abled athletes at Jagti Play ground which was first of its kind in the Union

Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The main highlights of the Day-4 were — wheelchair racing, Bocca, Carrom & Judo by Specially-abled children.

In the 50 meter wheelchair race, Pardeep clinched gold, Gurdeep bagged silver and Ravi won bronze.

In Bocca, Sudha Rani and Priyanka claimed gold, Vishal and Parveen won silver and Sarabjeet, Hardhik Kalvin, Aman won bronze medal.

In carrom board, Monika and Rajni bagged 1* prize, Diva Raina and Pardeep claimed 2nd Prize and Meenakshi and Aman won 3 prizes. These games

were supervised by the Incharge Nodal Officer of the Relief Department and officials of the Department of Youth Services & Sports.

Sandhya Dhar and Gurdeep singh Para Athletes expressed their joy about this wonderful initiative taken by Relief and Rehabilitation Department and hope

such endeavours will be held in near future for expressing their abilities