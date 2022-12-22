Jammu District Karate meet held

NL Corresspondent
, Dec 22: Karate Association of Jammu and organised District Jammu Championship in collaboration with R3A Karate
Academy at Indoor Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, here today.
Those winners of the event were felicitated by the chief guest, Shihan Ambedkar Gupta, general secretary of Amature Karate Association
of J&amp;K (AKAJK). Chairman referee commission, Sanjay Tutoo was special guest while Judo coach, Ritika Slathia and Tarun Sharma were
guests of honour.
The technical penal of the competition comprised Priya Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Nitin Saini, Sourav Mehra and Raja Shabhat, who
conducted the event under the supervision of members organising committee, Rajan Jamwal and Pooja Sharma.
The Medal Winners: Gold: Mohsin, Rajveer, Rabia, Arib, Ashmeet, Ranchit, Ekamnoor, Simranpreet, Vasvi, Zeeshan, Manan, Adnan,
Rehan, Triman, Rehnuma, Yuvika, Sparsh, Kamran, Kanish, Munazil, Atif, Mamoon, Lavindeep, Tania, Astha, Chaya, Sofia, Eshpreet, Natiq,
Chitleen, Ambika, Aaniya, Aksha, Reshab, Aarav Aggarwal, Samar, Sanchit, Harshit, Shahid, Akshainie, Rozak, Ayushman and Mehreen.

