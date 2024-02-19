Vivek Singh of Arni University awarded with Best Chancellor Award

Jammu Tawi: One of the most prestigious private universities of Himachal Pradesh, Arni University added another feather to its crown by bagging the Best Chancellor award in the private sector. Arni University's Chancellor Mr. Vivek Singh bagged the Best Chancellor Award among private universities in the state. At a grand ceremony held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the Award to Vivek Singh. This accolade highlights Mr. Vivek Singh's exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing higher education in the state. Vivek Singh expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the university's commitment to academic excellence and societal impact. He said, “I am very encouraged by this honour as it acknowledges our contributions to higher education in Himachal Pradesh. At Arni University, we have always believed in contributing to social causes.” Under the visionary leadership of Vivek Singh, Arni University has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering inclusivity and supporting the educational aspirations of various communities. In a ground breaking initiative, the university has introduced special provisions for students from defense families, starting with the Jammu and Kashmir Scholarship Scheme. This initiative aims to facilitate access to quality education for deserving candidates recommended by the Indian Army's Northern Command Headquarters. Mr. Vivek Singh reiterated the university's vision of “Skill Comprehensive Higher Education,” emphasizing its role in equipping students with the skills needed to excel in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to society. This forward-thinking approach has made Arni University a preferred destination for students from across Northern India, leading to a significant increase in student enrollment over the years.