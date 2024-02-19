CDP appreciates Nissan efforts in corporate sustainability

Chandigarh, February 18: Nissan Motor has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP which is a global environmental NGO. Nissan's efforts and disclosure related to water security have now earned it a place on CDP's prestigious A List for five consecutive years. Nissan has also received an A- listing for climate change, placing it at the leadership level in the category for 11 successive years.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the global gold standard for corporate environmental transparency.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said , “Guided by our corporate purpose — driving innovation to enrich people's lives ― we continue to place sustainability at the center of our business. We are very proud to once again receive CDP's A listing in the water security category and its recognition for our consistent leadership efforts in the climate change category. Determined to meet the expectations of all stakeholders, Nissan will continue driving sustainability initiatives to build a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.”