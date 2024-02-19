Servokon System Ltd hosts Dynamic Channel Partner Meet in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: Servokon Systems Limited, a leading player in the power conditioning equipment and transformer manufacturing sector and India's No. 1 Servo Voltage Stabilizer Manufacturer, made a significant announcement during its Channel Partner Meet at Hotel KC's Orchids Banquet and Convention Center in Jammu. The event unfolded with a comprehensive display of Servokon's extensive product portfolio, including the most demanding Automatic Voltage Stabilizer, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Among the key announcements made was the introduction of new solar rooftop solutions tailored for the Jammu region in response to the burgeoning demand for Servokon's products. This strategic move underscores the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to evolving customer needs while contributing to a sustainable future. Servokon's new solar product offerings include panels, inverters, and batteries, aligning with its vision for a greener planet.

Mr Haji Kamruddin, Founder and Managing Director of Servokon Systems Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “Our Channel Partner Meet in Jammu underscores our steadfast commitment to excellence and our unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of both our valued customers and esteemed distributors and channel partners. This event represents a significant milestone in our journey, and we are delighted to announce its resounding success. We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced product offerings, reflecting our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative solutions that resonate with our customers. The active participation of our partners, who play a pivotal role in Servokon's success, has added immense value to the event. Their insights and our shared dedication to innovation have propelled us forward in our quest for excellence.”

Highlighting the company's responsiveness to market demands, MrKamruddin noted, “The growing demand for our products in Jammu has spurred us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities to meet this surge. This strategic initiative underscores our agility in adapting to market dynamics and reaffirms our commitment to serving the region effectively.”