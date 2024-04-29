back to top
Vidya Balan candidly shares her story with cigarette addiction after a defining acting role

By: Northlines

Renowned Hindi film actress Vidya Balan recently shared her experience with cigarette addiction that began after portraying a memorable character. On a candid talk show, the versatile star revealed how preparing for her role in the acclaimed drama “The Dirty Picture” led her to smoke regularly for a period of time.

Balan delved into the challenges of inhabiting complex onscreen personalities in an authentic way. For her breakout role as Silk Smitha, she knew smoking would be an integral part of accurately representing the late dancer. While she was no stranger to cigarettes, Balan had not been a regular smoker prior. Fully committing to the character meant losing her hesitation around the habit on camera.

Unfortunately, immersing so deeply took its toll once filming wrapped. Balan confessed that after the movie, she became addicted to smoking up to 2-3 cigarettes per day for a while. Her story serves as a reminder of how Method acting techniques can potentially trigger real- issues if not managed carefully. It also highlights how easily enjoyable vices can escalate into problematic dependencies.

Mental and addiction professionals shed light on the science behind why dependence forms. Our biology and environments both shape our vulnerabilities. While substances may initially provide relief, repeated use rewires the brain's reward pathways over time. Quitting becomes an uphill battle against powerful cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Recognizing when genuine addiction sets in is key to seeking appropriate treatment strategies.

Fortunately, many options exist for those motivated to kick unhealthy habits. Setting clear goals, utilizing support systems, and employing lifestyle substitutes like exercising can boost willpower during challenging periods of recovery. For Balan, going public with her past struggle highlights both the realistic perils of immersed acting and the importance of prioritizing long-term well-being over temporary on-set realism. Her experience remains a cautionary lesson for others.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

