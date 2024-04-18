back to top
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle’s dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: A woman in Brazil wheeled a corpse into a bank to sign for a loan.

Security camera video showed, Erika Vieira Nunes brought the 68-year-old man– dead for hours– in a wheelchair to the bank so that he signed for the loan.

The woman was later arrested after the disturbing video went viral on social media.

The employees at the Rio de Janeiro bank called emergency services on Tuesday after they became suspicious of the woman who wheeled the man in and requested a loan in his name.

Investigations are under way to see how and when the man died. She held a pen and moved his hand forward to no response.

“Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign,” she said, according to the security video, suggesting she sign for him.

“He doesn’t say anything, that’s just how he is,” she said, adding, “If you’re not okay, I’m going to take you to the hospital.”

Bank staff became suspicious as the man’s head kept falling back when the woman stopped holding it and they called the police, who arrested her on the spot on fraud charges. The corpse was taken to the morgue.

Her lawyer argued that the man died at the bank but a police forensic analysis determined he had died earlier, while lying down.

