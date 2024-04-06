Search
Latest NewsUS on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

By: Northlines

Date:

Washington: The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a US official said on Friday.

“We’re definitely at a high state of vigilance,” the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike that killed an Iranian military commander and marked a major escalation in Israel’s war with its regional adversaries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force, which is an elite foreign espionage and paramilitary arm.

Iran has said it reserves the right “to take a decisive response.”

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our teams have been in regular and continuous contact since then. The United States fully supports the defense of Israel against threats from Iran,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Previous article
Sunrisers adapt to slow pitch, power partnerships overwhelm CSK
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Work Done In 10 Years Just A Trailer, Lot More Yet To Come: PM Modi At Churu Rally

Northlines Northlines -
JAIPUR, Apr 5: Highlighting the work done by his...

Congress Manifesto Promises Full Statehood Return For Jammu And Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 5: The Congress party unveiled its...

Indian Army Foil Infiltration Bid, Kill Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 5: On Friday morning, security forces in...

EC Identifies 266 LS Seats With Lower Voter Turnout; Says ‘One Size Fits All’ Approach Won’t Work

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 5: On April 5th, the Election...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sunrisers adapt to slow pitch, power partnerships overwhelm CSK

Vidit Gujrathi, D Gukesh record important wins at Candidates Chess Tournament...

Decoding Mayank Yadav’s extraordinary pace and exploring if his skills are...