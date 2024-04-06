Sunrisers adapt to slow pitch, power partnerships overwhelm CSK

The conditions appeared set for a low-scoring affair as the track in Hyderabad slowed down as the match progressed. But Sunrisers Hyderabad adapted brilliantly to the conditions through smart bowling plans and impactful batting displays.

Led by skipper Pat Cummins, SRH shuffled their bowling options cleverly in response to the surface. Slow bowlers like Jayadev Unadkat and T Natarajan were brought into the attack and they immediately applied the brakes with variations like cutters and slower balls. This change in tactic strangled Chennai Super Kings who could only manage 49 runs in the final seven overs despite a strong start.

In reply, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head made full use of the pace in the new ball. Abhishek was particularly aggressive, hitting 27 runs in the second over itself to set up the chase perfectly. The duo added 78 quick runs in the powerplay before Head and Abhishek departed after solid cameos.

Aiden Markram then stabilized proceedings, anchoring the innings with a patient half-century. He found the gaps smartly and maintained a good strike rate. Together with these impactful partnerships early on, SRH chased down the target with six wickets in hand and over three overs to spare.

The win highlighted SRH's ability to assess conditions expertly and play to the team's strengths. Clever bowling plans complemented positive batting, allowing them to outfox CSK on a tricky surface. With adaptations like these in their locker, SRH will fancy their chances even in the lowest of scoring games.