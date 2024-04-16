back to top
UPSC | The final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2023 has been declared today, 16th April.

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 16: Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services.

