back to top
Search
Latest NewsBJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS...
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 16: The BJP on Tuesday named seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, from Satara in Maharashtra.

The ruling party dropped Union minister Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur in but decided to field his wife Anita Som Parkash to keep the influential local leader's support intact.

It has fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who comes from an influential political family long associated with the Akali Dal, from Bathinda.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria, dropping its sitting MPs from the two seats.

It has named Abhijit Das from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

With the new list, the party has named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19.

The party also released its second list of 21 candidates for the Odisha assembly polls, fielding former minister Dilip Ray from Rourkela.

So far, the BJP has named 133 candidates for the sate polls.

Previous article
Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of up to 50 people
Next article
UPSC | The final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2023 has been declared today, 16th April.
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

UPSC | The final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2023 has been declared today, 16th April.

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: Aditya Srivastava has secured the...

This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Gaya (Bihar), Apr 16: Launching a blistering attack on...

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person’ with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: Facing contempt of court proceedings...

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Postpones India Visit Amid Tensions In Middle East

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: The National Security Advisor of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UPSC | The final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE),...

Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of...

This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM...