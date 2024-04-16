back to top
Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of up to 50 people

CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the announcement in a series of posts on microblogging site X, saying that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders.

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday introduced 's first large order fleet, designed to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people for group events like parties.

The company's CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the announcement in a series of posts on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, saying that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders, which were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, leading to a less than ideal customer experience.

“Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.

“Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn't what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato,” Goyal said in the post.

He further emphasised that these vehicles are still “work in progress”, and that Zomato is in the process of adding important enhancements to them – “like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like”.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

