Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of up to 50 people

The company's CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the announcement in a series of posts on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, saying that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders, which were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, leading to a less than ideal customer experience.