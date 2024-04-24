back to top
Search
InternationalUnderstanding US inheritance tax laws and the ongoing policy debate
International

Understanding US inheritance tax laws and the ongoing policy debate

By: Northlines

Date:

Earlier comments by a senior adviser referencing US inheritance tax law have sparked discussion on tax policies. While there is no such law at the federal level, certain states do impose inheritance or estate taxes. Let’s take a closer look at the current landscape.

Only six states have inheritance taxes as the federal government does not regulate such a levy. Iowa had been among them but is in the process of phasing it out entirely by 2025. The rates and exemption amounts vary, but they are generally calculated as a percentage of the inherited assets’ value above a threshold. Closer family relations are often exempt or subject to lower rates.

How the taxes work also differs – some are paid by the beneficiary, others by the deceased’s estate. Additionally, terms like inheritance tax and estate tax are sometimes used interchangeably to describe a tax on property passed to heirs. Overall, the rules and formulas can be complex as they have evolved independently within each state over time.

Beyond clarifying the current framework, this discussion highlights perspectives on when and how governments should collect tax revenues. As populations age and fiscal pressures mount, many experts foresee greater scrutiny of intergenerational wealth transfers. For now, the debate on inheritance tax appears far from resolved with reasonable arguments on both sides of this multifaceted issue.

Previous article
Denied Lok Sabha ticket from Ludhiana, senior AAP leader Jassi Khangura quits party
Next article
Caitlin Clark poised to sign record-breaking $28 million shoe deal with Nike
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Caitlin Clark poised to sign record-breaking $28 million shoe deal with Nike

Northlines Northlines -
One of women's basketball's brightest stars, Caitlin Clark, is...

How the UK’s Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan Could Impact Indian Migrants

Northlines Northlines -
A new controversial policy by UK Prime Minister Rishi...

Two Indian Students Die in Tragic Arizona Car Crash

Northlines Northlines -
A terrible automobile collision in Arizona over the weekend...

Cheslie Kryst’s posthumous memoir sheds light on her secret battle with depression

Northlines Northlines -
Late beauty queen Cheslie Kryst chronicles inner turmoil in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Raises the Bar for Premium Wireless...

How Nature time Reduces Inflammation and Promotes Wellness

Leading Indian spice maker reassures public on product safety after overseas...