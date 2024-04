New Delhi, Apr 24: Former Congress MLA Jassi Khangura, who had joined AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls, has resigned from the party.



He was one of the contenders for the party ticket for Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.

The party has chosen Ashok Pappi Prashar, sitting MLA, to be its candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.