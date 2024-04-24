back to top
Punjab ADGP Gurinder Dhillon says ‘he has not resigned, but opted for VRS’; ‘may join politics’

New Delhi, Apr 24: News after ADGP Gurinder Dhillon surfaced, the top cop said that he has not resigned from his post, but opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

Reports suggested that he may join a political party soon.

Talking to The Tribune, ADGP GS Dhillon, who was currently holding the charge of ADGP-Law and Order said he has opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) and not resigned.

“I will discuss my future plans later. I can only say that I am thankful for the opportunity to wear khaki and have given my best. By opting for VRS, I feel uncaged and let us see where the wind takes me further,” he said.

Earlier, IG Kunwar Vijay Prataphad left police service to join the . An IAS officer, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, too, opted for a VRS to join the BJP and is contesting elections from Bathinda.

