UAPA Tribunal Confirms Banning Of J&K Democratic Freedom Party As Unlawful Association
By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 4: A Delhi High Court appointed tribunal has upheld the Government's decision to declare the and Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) an unlawful organization. Led by Shabir Shah, the JKDFP has been pushing a separatist agenda in Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

Justice Sachin Datta, who headed the tribunal, agreed there was sufficient cause for banning the JKDFP under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Ministry of Home Affairs had provided evidence of the group's involvement in anti- activities and promotion of terrorism since 1998.

Key findings presented included the JKDFP openly supporting an independent Islamic state of Kashmir, in direct conflict with 's sovereignty. Numerous criminal cases have also been filed against JKDFP members over the years under anti-terror laws as well as the penal code.

With the tribunal's confirmation, the Ministry will officially notify the JKDFP as an unlawful association. This brings much needed clarity on the government's stance against separatist outfits threatening India's unity. At the same time, it reaffirms the democratic and legal process for taking action against such threats.

Going forward, this ruling sets an important precedent for countering radicalism through established procedures rather than accusations alone. It also strengthens India's resolve to curb violence in Jammu and Kashmir through legitimate and transparent channels.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

