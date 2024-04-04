Search
IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Ladakh, Pilots Safe

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 4: An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in and sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude, the IAF said on April 4.

The incident took place on April 3 and both the pilots on board are safe, it said.
The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.
“An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude,” the IAF said in a brief statement.
“Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” it said. (Agencies)



