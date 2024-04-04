India’s Defence Prowess Gets Major Boost With Night Trial Of Agni Prime Missile

New Delhi, Apr 4: In a significant step towards augmenting its defense capabilities, India successfully test-fired its next-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime' from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha yesterday evening. The indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile met all mission parameters during the night launch, validating its accuracy and reliability.



Defense sources stated that the Strategic Forces Command carried out the firing in close coordination with the Defense Research and Development Organization from a mobile launcher. Equipped with advanced technologies, the new missile flew up to its designated range and precision-guided the warheads to the target locations as planned. A battery of sensors installed across the impact points closely monitored and gathered crucial data related to the maiden voyage of Agni Prime.



Appreciating the successful test, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of this potent missile system will substantially strengthen India's military deterrence. Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir Kamat also complimented the teams for demonstrating high levels of mission readiness during the trial.



Capable of traveling between 1000-2000km, the state-of-the-art Agni Prime extends India's ballistic missile capabilities. Last month, India scripted history by test-firing the 5,000km range intercontinental Agni-5 equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle technology. Furthermore, India established its credentials as a elite club of nations with the capability to intercept hostile missiles both inside as well as beyond the earth's atmosphere.