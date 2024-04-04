Six Healthy Practices for Sustaining Wellness After Ramadan Fasting

Post Ramadan fasting, sustain your well-being with these six essential habits that will help you remain in good health throughout the year.

After a month of fasting and feasting, the holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, paving the way for joyful Eid celebrations. The last Friday of Ramadan is referred to as Alvida Ramadan or Alvida Jumma, which marks farewell to the holy month. It's essential to transition smoothly from the fasting period to daily routine while maintaining the healthy habits cultivated during this sacred month to continue reaping benefits of Ramadan fasting all year long.

The holy month of Ramadan marks an important period. After the fasting month, it becomes essential to take a few steps to maintain a healthy body and mind. Post-Ramadan is also an opportunity to maintain healthy habits that will be beneficial in the long run.

G Sushma Clinical Dietician CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills Hyderabad shares 6 healthy habits to maintain post-fasting.

Healthy habits to maintain post fasting

1. Hydration: Drinking a minimum of 10 glasses of water per day is recommended by the World Health Organization. Consuming water-rich food like watermelon, cucumber, muskmelon, etc can also help hydrate the body.

2. Light physical activity: Walking or any moderate exercise should be aimed for at least a few days of the week if not daily. This will help in managing weight and overall well-being.

3. Well-balanced diet: Consuming whole food rich in fibre, vitamins, protein, etc will help supplement the body with essentials. Whole grains, leafy green vegetables, fruits, yogurt, nuts and seeds can be incorporated. Try to limit the intake of sugary and salty snacks.

4. Quality sleep: Sufficient sleep is important for the body to rest and restore itself. Having a relaxing routine at bedtime with 7- 9 hours of good sleep will support well being.

5. Practice selfcare: Getting health checkups done by a medical professional to identify underlying conditions. Also, aim to create habits like meditation or breathing exercises to ease your body.

6. Maintain the habit of fasting: Fasting twice a week can facilitate the body to detox and regulate blood sugar levels. This will also help to smoothly transition into Ramadan fasting in the future.