Former Obama aide Jon Favreau criticizes President Joe Biden’s “weak” response to Israeli airstrike killing aid workers

President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's strikes on aid workers in Gaza continues to attract criticism, including from within his own party. Jon Favreau, who served as chief speechwriter for former president Barack Obama, took to Twitter to express his concerns over Biden's measured response.

In a viral tweet thread, Favreau stated that private condemnation is not enough and the President needs to leverage America's position as Israel's biggest ally to ensure civilian protection. He pointed out that over 200 humanitarian workers have lost their lives in the conflict so far. Favreau's remarks have garnered significant engagement online and highlight the divide within Democrats on the Israel-Palestine issue.

While Biden has denounced Hamas' rocket attacks, some feel he has not placed enough pressure on Israel to restrict air raids in densely populated civilian zones. According to Politico sources, the White House is reluctant to challenge Israel's actions, which a senior official termed as “regrettable”. However, Republicans have defended Israel's right to self-defense and criticized Biden for aiming criticism at them instead of terrorist groups.

The latest incident saw seven World Central Kitchen aid staff killed in an Israeli airstrike, including an American citizen. This has intensified calls for Biden to take a stronger public stance. While Favreau affirmed his support for Biden and the Democrat platform, he maintained the Israel policy needs a rethink. With losses mounting on both sides, the onus is now on global powers to push for a ceasefire and prevent further tragic deaths.