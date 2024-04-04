NC, PDP Have Been Beneficiary Of Alliances With BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar, Apr 4: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has put forward some thought-provoking questions regarding the claims made by National Conference and PDP about his newly formed party's alleged association with BJP. In an exclusive interview, Azad emphasized the primary agenda of his Democratic Progressive Azad party (DPAP) which is to restore full statehood to the union territory of J&K.



When questioned about allegations of being a B-team of the BJP, Azad highlighted the past associations and coalition arrangements of NC and PDP with the saffron party. He stated that the parties who enjoyed governance with BJP's support in the past or had ministers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government, should reflect on their own stance before attacking others. Azad reiterated that he has never taken any support from BJP and remained in opposition when Modi government came to power at center.



The veteran leader criticized the practice of labeling political opponents without basis. Referring to the tenures when he was chief minister as well as leader of opposition, Azad said that people should let voters choose their representative through a democratic electoral process.



With upcoming assembly elections uncertain and important issues at stake in J&K like restoration of statehood and ensuring rights over land and jobs, Azad explained his decision to focus on the Lok Sabha elections first by filing his nomination papers. Known for his fighting spirit, Azad asserted that he will raise critical matters related to J&K on a parliamentary platform.



Questions were also raised on the recent delimitation exercise in the union territory, especially the formation of Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri constituency. Terming it impractical, Azad stated that such an exercise without application of mind will not be helpful. He welcomed participation of all political parties in the democratic process to let voters select the best leader.



