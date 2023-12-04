Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

New Delhi, Dec 4 : An Indian Air Force pilot and a trainee pilot died when a trainer aircraft of the IAF, Pilatus PC 7 Mk-Il, crashed during a routine training sortie near Hyderabad in Telangana on Monday.



The trainer aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

“It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said.



The IAF pilot was the instructor on board the aircraft and the other pilot was a trainee.

The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of Medak district.



No damage to any civil life or property has been reported.



A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.



The Pilatus is a turbo prop trainer plane. The IAF has sourced 75 of these from Switzerland in 2011.