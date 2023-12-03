Two mild jolts hit Ladakh, no report of damage

Leh, Dec 2: Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within a span of eight hours on Saturday, officials said. However, there were no reports of any damage, they added.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measured 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.

The second earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was noted at 4.29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35.23 and longitude of 77.59 degrees, it said.

Police said there was no information about damages due to the earthquakes from anywhere in the Union Territory.