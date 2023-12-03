10465 inspections, 11K disconnections; Rs 85.24 Cr collected in Nov: KPDCL

Srinagar, Dec 2: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Saturday said they conducted 10,465 inspections and disconnected over 11,000 consumers in the last 10 days of November in an attempt to combat large-scale power pilferage.

A KPDCL spokesperson said they realized a revenue of Rs.85.24 crore, including power receipts, in the same period, with highest remittances of Rs.16.42 crore recorded on November 28 alone.

Sharing details, the spokesperson said there was rampant hooking of lines on bare conductor in metered areas and exceeding energy use beyond agreed load by flat-rated consumers across Kashmir Division.

“During inspection overdrive, penalty of Rs.1.03 crore was imposed on consumers found involved in power theft across all 6 O&M Circles in last 10 days of November. As many as 995 connections were regularised and 2120 KW load added,” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson assured the consumers of strict adherence to power curtailment schedule following additional allocation of power to UT of Jammu & Kashmir by the Central Government.

They also warned consumers to avoid hooking, bypassing of meters and exceeding overload, failing which they will file criminal charges under relevant provisions of the Electricity Act.

“We will soon start sharing details of consumers who have pending energy dues in lakhs towards the organisation. We will also expose hookers who have the temerity to openly use power unauthorisedly,” he said. adding that FIRs will be lodged against those persons who physically assault KPDCL staff for performing official duties.

The spokesman also warned commercial consumers including hotels, malls and other business outlets who have been found involved in tampering with meters and have been caught red-handed by the Central Inspection Squad of KPDCL.

“We have taken cognizance under law and penalised them. These penalties for power theft have been confirmed by the First Appellate Authority under Sections 126 & 127 of the Electricity Act. KPDCL will ensure the fines are deposited, otherwise we will act tough and initiate legal proceedings against them,” he said, adding the lists of all such defaulters is lying with KPDCL and will be made public soon.