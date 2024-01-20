Tread carefully!

The country is, undoubtedly, passing through a crucial time as both Republic Day celebrations and Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony at Ayodhya are on cards and ensuring security and peace has become a major challenge before the intelligence and security agencies. Conventionally, this time of the year always used to be critical for security agencies as threats of disrupting peace loomed large across the length and breadth of the country with terror mongers trying their best to give shape to their nefarious designs on Republic Day.

It is however laudable that this time looking into the severity of the situation and increased chances of disruption of peace ahead of Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya and the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting taking adequate precautions has asked the media to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated, or may disturb communal harmony or public order as enemies of the nation could execute a nefarious plan misusing social media or even the mainstream media to disrupt peace at this crucial juncture when the country is heading towards a momentous event of consecration ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Already reports have averred that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order. Besides, the Home Ministry has also asked security forces to keep eagle eye view along the borders so that western neighbour of the country could not carry out steps waging a proxy war in the region especially on the aforesaid occasions, as lately the rogue country has made many failed bids to infiltrate terrorists to this side of border to disrupt peace and tranquility.

The government’s efforts to bolster security and maintain peace during the aforesaid momentous events are evident from the advisories issued ahead of these occasions besides in the deployment of additional security personnel, heightened surveillance, and strategic crowd management plans. These measures are not merely precautionary but demonstrate a proactive stance aimed at preempting any potential disruptions that could mar the celebrations. Responsible participation and respect for the law contribute significantly to the seamless execution of events and enhance the overall safety of everyone involved. The convergence of Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya add layers of historical and cultural significance to this week.

As the nation commemorates its constitutional foundation on Republic Day, the consecration ceremony symbolizes a harmonious and inclusive spirit. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to embrace this moment with a sense of shared responsibility, recognizing the delicate balance required to ensure that celebrations remain incident-free.

The onus is now on every stakeholder, from citizens to local authorities, to actively contribute to this collective effort. By fostering a sense of responsibility, unity, and cooperation, stakeholders can play a pivotal role in ensuring that these significant events are marked not only by historical importance but also by the harmonious and incident-free celebrations that befit the spirit of the occasions.