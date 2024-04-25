back to top
Toilet cleaner mixed in Imran Khan's wife's food: Spokesperson
Toilet cleaner mixed in Imran Khan's wife's food: Spokesperson

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was reportedly given at least two to three drops of “toilet cleaner” mixed in an Iftar meal, her spokesperson said on Thursday.  The cleaner was allegedly mixed with her food on Shab-e-Barat on February 24. “We found out that two or three drops of toilet cleaner were added to Bushra Bibi's Iftar meal,” the spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai, was quoted as saying by the Geo news.

She claimed that after consuming the meal, her deteriorated and it was getting worse every day. Khan, 71, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has many times claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner.

The spokesperson said before her arrest, she did not have any problems, including blood pressure and diabetes. Since her arrest, Bushra Bibi's health has deteriorated, something must have happened, she said expressing her apprehension. Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, is being held at the Bani Gala home since the couple was sentenced in the un-Islamic nikah' case in February.

The Bani Gala residence has been converted into a sub-jail for the former prime minister's wife. Yousafzai, also the advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, questioned why Bushra's medical tests were not conducted when the court had been directing the authorities for three weeks.

