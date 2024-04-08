Search
IndiaTMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained
India

TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained

By: Northlines

Date:

agencies

Trinamool Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Monday while they were holding a dharna outside the Election Commission's office, demanding that the chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department be changed. A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced the dharna after meeting a full bench of the Election Commission (EC) to press their demand.

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas, and party's students' wing West Bengal vice president Sudip Raha were detained.

The party has been alleging that the central probe agencies have been targeting opposition parties at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

“The BJP is misusing central agencies against us. The way NIA, ED and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful. We would request the EC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,” Sen told reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi.

The TMC alleged on Sunday an ‘unholy alliance' between the NIA and the BJP ahead of elections, prompting the central investigating agency to deny any mala fide intention and label the entire controversy as ‘unfortunate'.

A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

 

 

 

 

 

Previous article
Uddhav considered us as ‘house-helps’: Eknath Shinde
Next article
Cong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje’s car door

Northlines Northlines -
agencies A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was...

Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Northlines Northlines -
agencies West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed...

Cong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on...

Uddhav considered us as ‘house-helps’: Eknath Shinde

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SIDBI opens new branch at Ghaziabad

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000...