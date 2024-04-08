Search
IndiaCong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto
India

Cong moves EC against PM’s remarks on its manifesto

By: Northlines

Date:

AGENCIES

The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting the party and comparing its Lok Sabha poll manifesto with that of the Muslim League.

A delegation of Congress leaders met EC officials and raised several issues, including the use of pictures and large cut-outs of the prime minister in government buildings and colleges and demanded that those be removed to maintain a level-playing field in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party has filed a complaint against Modi for making comments against it, alleging that its manifesto attempts to divide the country and impose the pre-independence ideology of the Muslim League.

The prime minister has said in his election rallies that the Congress' manifesto for the upcoming general election smacks of the ‘ of appeasement' and carries the imprint of the Muslim League, with ‘every page reeking of breaking '.

“Every page reeks of breaking India into pieces. The Congress manifesto reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement.

“It completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever is remaining is completely dominated by the Leftists,” Modi has said.

After meeting the EC officials, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “We have raised such points before the EC on which we have also discussed earlier and have been registering our objections. Pictures of the prime minister wearing a military uniform are being misused during the election campaign. There is already an advisory of the EC that this cannot be done during elections. We have urged the EC to take action on this issue as the BJP is continuously committing such crimes.”

Khera was accompanied by party leaders Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Gurdeep Sappal.

The Congress filed another complaint with the poll panel against the use of armed forces in the election campaigning by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the EC's notifications in this regard.

The opposition party also raised its earlier complaint made to the EC on April 6 against Minister of State for Electronics and Information Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly giving false information pertaining to his financial status in his election affidavit, in contravention of the provisions of the Representation of People Act, Indian Penal Code and the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court.

Another complaint was made against the life-size hoardings and banners of the prime minister installed in various colleges of the Delhi University under the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth Campaign', in violation of the provisions of the MCC that say advertisements, hoardings made at the cost of the state exchequer cannot be used by political parties as the same amounts to poll campaigning at the public's expense.

The Congress said photographs of ministers and other political functionaries cannot be displayed in government-owned buildings and premises as the same would go against the principles of ‘level-playing field'.

 

 

 

Previous article
TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained
Next article
Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje’s car door

Northlines Northlines -
agencies A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was...

Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Northlines Northlines -
agencies West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed...

TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained

Northlines Northlines -
agencies Trinamool Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police on...

Uddhav considered us as ‘house-helps’: Eknath Shinde

Northlines Northlines -
AGENCIES Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SIDBI opens new branch at Ghaziabad

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000...