Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu Nears Completion, Set To Open On June 8

JAMMU, May 21: The construction work of the Tirupati Balaji temple, located amidst the picturesque Shivalik forests in Majeen here, is in its final phase and the temple is scheduled to open its doors for devotees on June 8.

The temple, built on a 62-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, is set to become one of the largest temples in the Jammu region and is expected to boost religious and pilgrimage tourism in the Union territory.

The Jammu temple will be the sixth Balaji Temple constructed outside of Andhra Pradesh, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) having previously built temples in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar. ”We have almost completed the construction of the temple and it will be inaugurated on June 8 and will be thrown open for the devotees free of cost. The rituals will start from June 3,” TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said. Reddy, who inspected the temple in Jammu, said, “Whatever system and practice being followed in Tirumala, will be followed here as well.” The TTD has built the Tirupati Balaji Temple at a holy place. It falls on the route between Jammu and Katra, where Mata Vaishno Devi temple is located, Reddy said.

The temple's construction is part of a broader initiative by the TTD to establish multiple Balaji temples across the country. The project in Jammu, located amidst the picturesque Shivalik forests in Majeen, has made remarkable progress and is nearing completion in less than two years, a commendable achievement. The TTD is building Balaji Temples all over the country. So, those who are unable to visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, can visit these temples in their cities, he said.

”62 acres of land has been allocated by the Jammu and Kashmir government in 2021 and we started the construction work the same year. We are nearing its completion,” he said. ”We have been dedicatedly working on the construction of the Tirupati Balaji Temple for the last two years. The temple is constructed entirely with stones while the idols are made of cement.” Rabbani, the works incharge from Andhra Pradesh, said. Sachin Narayan, a member of the works team from Andhra Pradesh, expressed, ”I am involved in the construction of the Balaji Temple here. It will be completed within a month. The temple is beautiful and is being constructed by the TTD. It is indeed a remarkable temple.” While the majority of the civil works, including the temple's structure, have been finished, the final phase involves the installation of some remaining portion of tiles and finishing touches to the interiors. It is estimated that it will take an additional two to three months to complete the entire complex, including the necessary infrastructure. Narayan further explained, ”The entire temple is being constructed using stones, and the domes are made of cement. This is why it took some time. The entire complex will be completed in two to three months.” The temple primarily utilises granite cut slabs for the temple, walls and flooring, which are sourced from Kotappa Konda in Andhra Pradesh. Over a hundred skilled workers from Andhra Pradesh are tirelessly working to meet the deadline and ensure the temple's completion before the inauguration.

The aim is to inaugurate the Jammu temple ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which starts on July 1.

Bhod Raj, a local worker, affirmed, ”The temple will be completed before the Amarnath Yatra. We are committed to finishing it.” Ajay Kumar, a stone finisher from Andhra Pradesh, said, ”We are currently working on the construction of the Tirupati Balaji Temple. We are focused on the stone slabs for the flooring. The rest of the work has been completed, and we are now working on the final floor. The large stone slabs are being brought from Andhra Pradesh, cut into slabs, and used for the construction.” Bhod Raj, a crane operator, said, ”My role is to lift the large blocks of stones, get them cut into slabs, and transport them to the temple premises for use. I have played a significant part in the temple's construction by ferrying these massive stone slabs.” ”We have all the facilities in the Jammu temple. Soon we will have a Vedic school here. Pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi temple can also visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple,” TTD Chairman Reddy said.